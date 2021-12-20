One of the most popular Linux distributions, EndeavourOS has got a new update. The developers have announced the new Atlantis Neo update, which is currently available to download and install. The Arch Linux-based distributions’ latest version EndeavourOS 21.5, mainly focuses on the fixes, rather than new features.
Total of 8 different desktop environments
The Atlantis Neo’s published ISO comes with an Xfce desktop environment while it offers a total of seven different DE’s that can be downloaded: Mate, LXQt, LXDE, Cinnamon, Plasma, GNOME, and Budgie, as well as Openbox and Qtile windows managers. The updated ISO comes with the components listed below:
- Calamares 3.2.49.1
- Firefox 95.0.1
- Linux kernel 5.15.8
- Mesa 21.3.1
- Nvidia-dkms 495.46
Calamares update is especially important; bringing encrypted Btrfs installations when selecting Swap partition and hibernation. It also enables users to install EndeavourOS to machines that have less than 2 GB of memory. The ISO also includes power-profiles-daemon instead of TLP to ensure users manage their laptop batteries in a better way. The release adds a new feature to the « pacman package manager » for a better installation experience for the users with connections.
Download EndeavourOS Atlantis Neo ISO images
The 21.5 version of EndeavourOS is pushed as an update for its current users. For fresh installations, you can follow the links below to download ISO files.
