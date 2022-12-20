EndeavourOS Artemis series has received a new update, 22.12, and it is codenamed Cassini; taking its name from a Saturn mission.

The new update is a maintenance update which means there is no big new features in this release other than package updates.

Cassini brings some minor improvements to the installation, especially in the partitioning process, and introduces new options for bootloaders.

One of the highly popular Linux distributions, EndeavourOS, has received the latest update for this year, two months after the release of Artemis Nova. This version, 22.12, is codenamed Cassini; taking its name from the space-research mission of sending a probe to Saturn. EndeavourOS just keeps naming its releases of space-related terms, or names.

Maintenance version for Artemis

EndeavourOS Cassini 22.12 is a maintenance version for Artemis, so there are no big changes other than package updates and bug fixes in this release. The Cassini release utilizes Linux kernel 6.0.12.arch1-1 and uses Xfce 4.18 as its desktop environment by default. However, EndeavourOS offers MATE, LXQt, LXDE, Cinnamon, KDE Plasma, GNOME, and Budgie desktop environment options as well; users can simply select their desired desktop environment during installation. The updated packages in Cassini are listed below:

Calamares 3.3.0-alpha3

Firefox 108.0.1-1

Mesa 22.3.1-1

Xorg-Server 21.1.5-1

nvidia-dkms 525.60.11-1

Grub 2:2.06.r403.g7259d55ff-1

There are some improvements in the installation process for x86_64 systems in EndeavourOS Cassini. The x86_64 version of the operating system now offers an option not to install a bootloader at all alongside some new options for bootloaders. Users can also create a new EFI partition instead of re-using an existing one when using Replace partition or Install alongside options during installation. The remaining changes for the x86_64 version are listed below:

Switched to dracut from mkinitcpio

Added an entry for Windows when using grub or systemd-boot and Windows is installed

Grub submenu feature is now enabled by default

Default wallpaper/background is now set by settings packages instead of welcome

KDE/Plasma : Replaced the discover icon with a Konsole icon.

Cinnamon : Replaced adwaita icons with Qogir

GNOME : uses Console and Gnome-text-editor instead of now legacy gedit and gnome-terminal, Wallpaper follows night and day theme same for Console (it is set to dark only by upstream default)

Budgie : is set to Qogir Icons and arc GTK theme and uses Nemo instead of Nautilus (to have even theming possible, Nautilus is not able to get theming from Budgie)

Lots of Calamares cleanup work

Reorganized and cleaned up the netinstall packages

The ARM version of EndeavourOS Cassini also receives some improvements as follows:

EndeavourOS Arm now supports Pinebook Pro.

New linux-eos-arm kernel with amdgpu introduced for more generic Arm device support including pinebook pro.

linux-eos-arm ships with amdgpu module prebuilt for supporting devices like Phytiuim D2000.

Raspberry Pi Imager/dd compatible images available for download. Improves accessibility of arm i.e. users from any OS can flash eos-arm to their arm SBC

Improved headless server script.

Odroid N2+: vulkan-panfrost and vulkan-mesa-layers installed to reduce artifacts on plasma x11 sessions and improve overall graphics performance and stability.

Update EndeavourOS to Cassini 22.12

You can update your existing EndeavourOS instance by using the command below:

sudo pacman -Syu

Download EndeavourOS Cassini 22.12

EndeavourOS Cassini 22.12 ISO is now available for download through the following links:

Name Location ISO Torrent Sha512sum GPG sig file Alpix Germany Download Download Download Download Archlinux Taiwan Taiwan Download Download Download Download Freedif Germany Download Download Download Download Freedif Singapore Download Download Download Download Github World wide Download Download Download Download Jingk Singapore Download Download Download Download Jordanrey France Download Download Download Download Linux Pizza Sweden Download Download Download Download Moson Germany Download Download Download Download Remi ESSAISSI France Download Download Download Download Tuna China Download Download Download Download Umeå University Sweden Download Download Download Download YuruMirror South-Korea Download Download Download Download