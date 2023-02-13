EndeavourOS Cassini Neo is released, following the release of EndeavourOS Cassini in December 2022, in a little less than 2 months.

The new version comes with Calamares 3.3, Firefox 109.0, nvidia-dkms 525.8 and it is powered by Linux kernel 6.1 whereas EndeavourOS Cassini was powered by Linux kernel 6.0.

After the release of EndeavourOS Cassini in December 2022, EndeavourOS Cassini Neo arrives as a maintenance update. EndeavourOS is a fairly new operating system designed to make life easier for developers and users alike. It features an easy-to-read interface that makes it easy for users to find the apps and files they need, as well as a host of other features that make it fast and flexible. EndeavourOS is an Arch Linux-based Linux distribution. EndeavourOS includes the graphical Calamares installer, which can install the desktop environments Xfce, Budgie, Cinnamon, GNOME, i3, KDE Plasma 5, LXQt, and MATE.

What’s new in Cassini Neo?

EndeavourOS Cassini Neo comes with Calamares 3.3, Firefox 109.0, nvidia-dkms 525.8 and it is powered by Linux kernel 6.1, unlike Endeavour Cassini, which was based on Linux kernel 6.0. EndeavourOS Cassini Neo comes with lots of bug fixes, including:

A fix for slower machines during the installation process causing a time-out during the build of the boot images (intrams).

When selecting none of the options in the Calamares bootloader field, the installation won’t crash anymore. (see image below) In that case, the system will be installed with the default systemd-boot option instead of GRUB, as introduced in our Cassini release.

bashrc is moved into /etc/skel instead of forcibly overwriting the one in an existing user’s home directory.

A fix for the lack of full resume support hibernation after installation in some cases.

OpenSSH will be installed by default again, which was accidentally left out on the Cassini ISO.

The xf86-video-intel package is partially broken for 12th gen. Intel CPUs and doesn’t entirely work on ARC GPUs , causing the ISO/installed systems not to boot on those machines. Hardware detection has been added to not install the Intel video package on those machines, previous gen. Intel machines will get the Intel video installed by default for a better experience.

ARM changes

From now on EndeavourOS offers three installation options for ARM in a desktop setting and as a headless server install:

Method one: Use the EndeavourOS x86_64 Live ISO to install an image.

Method two: Download a script and use it to install an image.

Method three: Download an image to be installed with dd or RPI imager.

How to download

You can get the latest release by clicking here. Existing EndeavourOS Cassini users can upgrade their installations by running the command:

sudo pacman -Syu