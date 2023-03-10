Cassini Nova arrives with several bug fixes and upgrades to the major packages less than a month after Cassini Neo was made available.

EndeavourOS is a Linux distribution that is based on Arch Linux. It provides a user-friendly and customizable experience. EndeavourOS uses a rolling-release model, which means that it continually updates its software packages, so users always have access to the latest features and security updates such as this one.

What’s new in EndeavourOS Cassini Nova?

Cassini Nova comes with a couple of bug fixes in addition to the usual package updates. The latest release of EndeavourOS uses Linux kernel 6.2.2.arch1-1, a very recent kernel version.

Calamares 3.3.0-alpha3

Firefox 110.0.1-1

Linux kernel 6.2.2.arch1-1

Mesa 22.3.6-1

Xorg-Server 21.1.7-1

nvidia-dkms 525.89.02-2

The bug fixes for this release are:

Fixed the necessary kernel parameter set-up when installing Nvidia Prime.

The xf86-video-intel package isn’t installed by default anymore for Intel legacy CPUs .

. The offline installation received a fix for accidentally installing packages which are only necessary for the Live ISO environment.

A general clean-up on the installer configs and the Calamares net install list.

Download EndeavourOS Cassini Nova

For new users, EndeavourOS Cassini Nova can be downloaded here.

