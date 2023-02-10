Endless OS is a Linux -based operating system that provides a simple interface by leveraging an app-centric version of the GNOME desktop.

Endless OS 5 uses the Wayland display server instead of the Xorg/X11 display server. This enhances privacy, security, and performance in general.

What’s new?

Refreshed Desktop Experience

In Endless OS 5, the taskbar at the bottom of the screen has been divided into two more valuable elements: the bottom dash for the favorite and currently running apps and the top panel with more information and system status.

Feature Same as Endless OS 4 New in Endless OS 5 Favorite & Running Apps Visible at the bottom of the screen The new dash hides off the bottom of the screen to get out of the way App Grid Show installed apps with a button at the bottom of the screen Use the app grid button on the dash or the Applications button on the panel Search Search for apps and content right from the desktop Clock, Calendar, & Notifications Click the clock to see a calendar and missed notifications New notifications appear at the top-center of the screen, under the clock on the panel System Status & Menu System status like Wi-Fi , Bluetooth, volume, and battery is visible on the system menu The system menu is now at the top-right of the panel

Multitasking

Endless OS 5 provides several workspaces in the new Activities view to help users organize their work more effectively.

New App Center

Endless OS 5’s App Center has been redesigned with a new look and enhanced speed. Unique big and colorful banners were added to highlight prominent apps, more visually appealing categories, and more streamlined app descriptions.

Multi-touch gestures

Endless OS 5 supports multi-touch gestures on touchpads and trackpads for multitasking:

Two fingers to scroll.

Two-finger pinch-to-zoom in some third-party apps, like GNOME Web.

Three-finger swipe left/right to switch between workspaces.

Three-finger swipe up to show workspaces while using apps.

Three-finger swipes up again to show the app grid.

Improved multi-graphics support

Endless OS 5 defaults to utilizing the more power-efficient graphics card on computers with multiple graphics cards. Apps known to have more demanding graphical requirements, such as 3D games, are immediately launched on more capable discrete graphics. When utilizing less-demanding apps, this feature extends battery life. Users can also choose to launch any software with discrete graphics by right-clicking the app icon and selecting “Launch using Discrete Graphics Card”.

As a note, if you are using Endless OS in a virtual machine, dragging-and-dropping files between the host system and the Endless OS virtual machine is not supported when Endless OS uses Wayland.

Download Endless OS 5.0

