The EuroLinux team announced the release of EuroLinux 9.2 just one month after the release of version 9.1.

Version 9.2 of EuroLinux has a number of new features and enhancements in addition to updates and upgrades to current packages.

New versions of Performance Co-Pilot, Python 3.11, Nginx 1.22, and PostgreSQL 15 are now available in the EuroLinux 9.2 repository.

Just a month after the release of EuroLinux 9.1, the EuroLinux team announced the release of EuroLinux 9.2. The latest version of EuroLinux, version 9.2, comes with a range of new features and improvements as well as updates and upgrades to existing packages. It maintains compatibility with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2.

What’s new in EuroLinux 9.2

In order to keep compatibility with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, EuroLinux 9.2 arrives with very similar improvements in the operating system.

Security

The OpenSSL secure communications library was rebased to version 3.0.7.

SCAP Security Guide was rebased to version 0.1.66.

Clevis now accepts external tokens.

Rsyslog privileges are limited to minimize security exposure.

Upgrades & Updates

Python 3.11

nginx 1.22

PostgreSQL 15

Git to version 2.39.1

glibc 2.34

binutils 2.35.2

Gaia updates.

Other

Java implementations.

Image builder on-prem now offers a new and improved way to create blueprints and images in the image builder web console.

Creating customized files and directories in the /etc directory is now supported.

Podman now supports events for auditing.

Toolbox is now available.

The CNI network stack has been deprecated.

Users can see the entire list of changes here.

Download EuroLinux 9.2

Get EuroLinux 9.2