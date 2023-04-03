EuroLinux Desktop is a solution designed for individuals and organizations that use Windows or macOS on a daily basis and are looking for a stable system with multi-year support, similar to Microsoft and Apple solutions. The system responds to the needs of public administration, the financial sector, educational institutions, and private users. EuroLinux Desktop is based on the source code of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9, a system commonly used in the most demanding environments (banks, stock exchanges, and industry). However, it includes additional functionality, extensions, and facilities.

What’s new in EuroLinux Desktop 9.1?

EuroLinux Desktop 9.1 is one of the few Enterprise Linux systems that offer a Live installation image (Live ISO). From now on, you can test a fully functional system without having to install it on your hard drive. The installation itself can be done after testing directly from the Live ISO.

Instructions for using the Live ISO can be found on the manufacturer’s website.

The new version of the system has a number of upgrades. In terms of security, the Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux) advanced access control mechanism has been upgraded to version 3.4. Also updated were development toolkits, databases, and programming languages: PHP 8.1, Ruby 3.1, and Node.js 18. The system provides new policy tools in the libsepol-utils package and support for SHA-256 in the semodule tool. EuroLinux Desktop 9.1 also includes a new Linux kernel version, 5.14.0-162.

Geary included

At the request of users and the community, Geary has been added to the new version of the system. It’s an open-source, free email client that is an alternative to the widely used Thunderbird. Geary offers a very clear and easy-to-use interface. It combines related messages into conversations, making it easy to find and track discussions. It also features a WYSIWYG editor for creating messages using HTML tags.

EuroLinux Desktop 9.1 is available for x86_64 systems, and the ISO file can be downloaded by following the link below:

Click here to download EuroLinux Desktop 9.1