Facebook has been the lead contributor of many Linux Foundation-hosted projects, such as Presto, GraphQL, Osquery and ONNX. Now, Facebook became a platinum member of the Linux Foundation membership. The Linux Foundation is a non-profit technology consortium founded in 2000 as a merger between Open Source Development Labs and the Free Standards Group to standardize Linux, support its growth and promote its commercial adoption. Under this membership, Facebook’s Head of Open Source Kathy Kam will join the Linux Foundation’s board.

Leading open-source project

Facebook Connectivity and the open-source Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Foundation is already bringing fast, reliable internet to underserved populations across the globe. In addition to this, Facebook accelerates machine learning’s pace of innovation by creating and sustaining PyTorch.

The Linux Foundation offers several support programs through events, training and certification, and open source projects. Moreover, the Linux Foundation has been hosting projects including the Linux kernel project, Kubernetes, Automotive Grade Linux, Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP), Hyperledger, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Cloud Foundry Foundation, Xen Project, and many others.