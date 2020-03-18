The Fedora Project announced that Fedora 32 Beta is now ready to download. Fedora 32 is expected to be released at the end of April. In Fedora 32 Workstation Beta, EarlyOOM is enabled by default, which allows users to more quickly recover and regain control over their system in low-memory situations with heavy swap usage. Fedora 32 Workstation Beta also enables the fs.trim timer by default, which improves performance and wear leveling for solid-state drives.

GNOME 3.36

The new Fedora Beta includes the newest release of the GNOME desktop environment. GNOME 3.36 adds a Do Not Disturb button in the notifications, improved setup for parental controls and virtualization, and tweaks to Settings to the new Fedora Beta. Fedora 32 Beta also includes updated versions of many popular packages like Ruby, Python, and Perl. It also includes version 10 of the popular GNU Compiler Collection (GCC).

Download Fedora 32 Beta

To download Fedora 32 Beta from its official source, click here.