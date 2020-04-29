Fedora 32 is now available to download. Desktop version Fedora Workstation features GNOME 3.36 which includes plenty of improvements. In Fedora Workstation, EarlyOOM service is enabled by default to improve the user experience in low-memory situations. Fedora Server brings the latest open-source server software in an easy-to-deploy fashion and Fedora IoT provides a strong foundation for IoT ecosystems. And another Fedora Edition is Fedora CoreOS, a minimal operating system for running containerized workloads securely and at scale.

Fedora Spins and Labs

The Fedora Team also announced that there are more than editions, such as Fedora Astronomy Lab, which brings a complete open-source toolchain to both amateur and professional astronomers, and desktop environments like KDE Plasma and Xfce. New in Fedora 32 is the Comp Neuro Lab, developed by our Neuroscience Special Interest Group to enable computational neuroscience. The team also announced that they have updated key programming language and system library packages, including GCC 10, Ruby 2.7, and Python 3.8. With Python 2 past end-of-life, they have also removed most Python 2 packages from Fedora. A legacy python27 package is provided is also provided.