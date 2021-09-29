Fedora is one of the most popular Linux distros for both workstations and servers. The team behind Fedora Project has announced the new beta version of Fedora. Fedora 35 Beta brings new features as well as the updated packages. GNOME 41 is the new default desktop environment, coming with an updated software manager. The developers also improved the laptop battery life with the new beta release.

New features

Fedora 35 Workstation Beta includes a redesigned Software application, which makes the user find and install the tools easier. The users can also access the flatpaks from Flathub, if the third-party repositories are enabled, during the installation. Fedora 35 Workstation also brings power-profiles-deamon that allows the user to choose different profiles for better performance or battery life.

Fedora users can also use KDE Plasma 5.22, as well as the up-to-date, Xfce and LXQt desktop environments. Following Fedora Silverblue, this new release, called Fedora Kinoite provides automic updates and an immutable OS for increased reliability.

The beta release comes with a modular session and policy manager called WirePlumber, which enables customization of rules for routing streams to and from devices. Fedora Linux 25 Beta is powered by the latest Linux 5.14 kernel and also ships with RPM 4.17, GCC 11, GNU C Library 2.34, GNU Binutils 2.37, Boost 1.76, GDB 10.2, LLVM 13, Python 3.10, Perl 5.34, PHP 8.0, Firewalld 1.0.0, Node.JS 16.x, IBus 1.5.25, and more…

The stable version of Fedora 35 is planned to be released before the end of October.

Download Fedora 35 Beta

Fedora-Workstation-Live-x86_64-35_Beta-1.2.iso (1,910MB, SHA256 , torrent )

Fedora-Server-dvd-x86_64-35_Beta-1.2.iso (2,133MB, SHA256 , torrent ).

