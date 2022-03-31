Fedora Project has announced the release of the Fedora 36 distribution for all of its editions; Workstation, Server, IoT, CoreOS, Spins, Labs, and ARM. The new beta version comes with some small changes instead of big changes; except the Workstation edition is now using GNOME 42 desktop environment.

Updating GNOME 41 to 42

With the addition of the 42nd version of the GNOME desktop environment, the operating system now supports a global dark style UI. In addition, its screenshot tool is improved and many of the core GNOME apps are now ported to the GTK toolkit which improves performance and delivers better visuals.

With the Fedora 36 beta, users can now install the lightweight LXQt upstream 1.0 desktop environment. It is possible to install LXQt Spin directly or as a secondary desktop environment. In addition, GDM sessions will now use Wayland by default if proprietary NVIDIA drivers are installed.

The latest version brings Fedora Silverblue and Kinoite /var on separate subvolume for new installs. This enables easier handling of snapshots data, independently from the system snapshots. The systemd module now has unit names in the output for better tracking of starting and stopping services. Lastly, Golang is updated to 1.18 and Ruby to 3.1 versions.

You can use the following link to download the ISO files for Fedora 36 beta installations. We do not recommend beta releases for daily use or live environments; there might be crucial bugs.

Click here to download Fedora 36 beta ISO files