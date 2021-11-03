Fedora Project has released its latest update, Fedora Workstation 35. Fedora Linux is a free and open-source Linux distribution that is known as a lightweight operating system. It includes optimizations, tune-ups and adds new features to enhance the user experience. The biggest change in the update is GNOME 41 support. Also, Fedora 35 is powered by Linux Kernel 5.14 version at the core. Kernel 5.14 brings updates to storage, processors and graphics hardware. You can download the ISO images of the Fedora Workstation 35 from the links down below.

Workstation 35 with GNOME 41

The GNOME is an open-source and free desktop environment for Unix-like systems. The GNOME 41, the latest version available, is included in Fedora Workstation 35. It is barely edited and customized, so the new update will let you experience a vanilla GNOME with Fedora.

Power mode options

Power modes, introduced in GNOME 40 in March are available in Fedora Workstation 35. The power modes are active by default and you can choose between balanced or power saver modes inside the power settings.

To access these power modes, you need to navigate to the settings from the “Show Applications” tab located at the bottom of your screen. From there you will see the “Power” tab as you scroll down the left-hand list of categories.

Connections application

Introduced with GNOME 41, a connections app where you can facilitate remote desktop connections utilizing RDP and VNC software. In the previous releases, this function was a part of the Boxes app.

To reach the Connections Application you need to click the show applications icon at the bottom of your screen, then you can type to search for applications. Just type connections application and click the icon of the application.

Parental controls for administrator accounts

Fedora Workstation 35, introduces parental controls for sub-accounts. This utility is implemented from GNOME’s Parental Controls functionality. Parental control allows administrative users to restrict access to web browsers or other applications for sub-accounts as well as revoking application installing privileges.

To access parental controls, you need to navigate to the settings from the “Show Applications” tab located at the bottom of your screen. From there you will see the “Users” tab as you scroll down the left-hand list of categories. Inside the Users tab, you can select or create a sub-account and if you click on an existing sub-account, you will be able to set parental restrictions.

Multitasking with Fedora Workstation 35

Besides these main changes, with GNOME 41, it is possible to set up dynamic or fixed workspaces in Fedora. Dynamic workspaces will remove inactive and empty workspaces automatically, saving memory and CPU load. Fixed workspaces, however, will keep all the workspaces you created up and running even if they’re inactive and empty.

You can access various workspace actions through the Multitasking tab inside the settings window.

Improvements for PipWire, Libinput, and Wayland

WirePlumber has replaced PipeWire Media Session. Now supporting LUA which enables plugins and scripting.

High-resolution scroll support using mouse wheel has been included with libinput.

Fedora, Nvidia Teams, and Red Hat collaborations allow increased support for Wayland.

Conclusion

In general, Fedora Linux is a great Linux distribution for beginners because it is easy to use and easy to understand. Workstation 35 has brought many utilities, assets, and optimizations but the main star of the show was GNOME 41, delivering neatly designed and tightly packed utilities with the update enhancing the user-friendliness of Fedora.

Fedora Linux is free for anyone to use. Fedora builds free, innovative, containers, and clouds that allow community members and software developers to create tailored solutions for their clients. With its minimalistic design and customizable assets, it provides freedom to its users.

Download Fedora Linux 35

Workstation

Fedora 35: x86_64 DVD ISO: Download | CHECKSUM

Fedora 35: ARM® aarch64 DVD ISO: Download | CHECKSUM

Server

Fedora 35: Standard ISO image for x86_64: Download | CHECKSUM

Fedora 35: Netinstall ISO image for x86_64: Download | CHECKSUM

Fedora 35: Standard ISO image for aarch64: Download | CHECKSUM

Fedora 35: Netinstall ISO image for aarch64: Download | CHECKSUM

