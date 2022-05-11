The latest version of Fedora Linux is released with GNOME 42, Linux Kernel 5.17, and various improvements. The Fedora team stated that they wanted Fedora Linux to be a distro that appeals to both long-time and novice Linux users. The team also stated that they have eliminated some upgrade-related bugs found in Fedora Linux 34 and Fedora Linux 35, thus for a seamless system upgrade to Fedora Linux 36, those updates should be applied first.

What’s new

Fedora Linux 36 comes with the latest GNOME release as expected, GNOME 42 which includes a lot of improvements. GNOME Shell features a new look that includes rounder and clearly separated elements. Also, two new applications come with GNOME 42: Text Editor and Console. GNOME 42 also offers a long-awaited universal dark mode and a new interface for taking screenshots and screen video recordings. Applications ported to GTK 4 provide improved performance and style.

Users’ desktop sessions with the NVIDIA proprietary drivers will be using the Wayland protocol by default, which enables them to take advantage of hardware acceleration while using the modern desktop compositor.

Sysadmin improvements

Fedora Linux 36 also includes Ansible 5, the latest release of Ansible. It allows users to split the engine into an ansible-core package and collections packages. This feature allows users to download only the collection needed, which makes maintenance much easier.

Cockpit provides a module for provisioning and ongoing administration of NFS and Samba shares for the first time in a Fedora distro. It allows administrators to manage network file shares by using the Cockpit web interface used to configure other server attributes.

Podman 4.0 will also be fully released for the first time in the latest Fedora Linux. It comes with a huge number of changes and a new network stack. It also offers backward-incompatible API changes. Key programming language and system library packages are also updated, including Ruby 3.1, Golang 1.18, and PHP 8.1.

Download Fedora Linux 36 ISO Images

Fedora Workstation 36

Fedora Server 36

Fedora IoT 36

