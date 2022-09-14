The Fedora Project has announced the release of the beta version for the upcoming Fedora 37 release, which is expected in October this year.

The beta version of Fedora 37 also lands on the Spins alongside the main release, offering additional desktop environment options.

With the announcement of the beta, the Fedora Project also mentioned that they will promote Fedora CoreOS and Fedora Cloud Base as official Fedora Editions.

The Fedora Project has released the beta of the upcoming Fedora 37 version, approximately four months after the release of Fedora 36. This Fedora version will bring Raspberry Pi 4 support and will land with GNOME 43 desktop environment atop Linux kernel 6.0.

Spins have betas as well

Even if the final release will land with Linux kernel 6.0, Fedora 37 beta comes with 5.19 installed, instead of Linux kernel 6.0 release candidates. However, the main beta release has GNOME 43.rc, making Fedora 37 beta also viable for testing the upcoming desktop environment. Alongside the main release with GNOME, Fedora 37 Spins are available for testing as well: KDE Plasma, Xfce, LXDE, LXQt, MATE-Compiz, Cinnamon, and SoaS.

The Fedora Project has announced that they will promote Fedora CoreOS and Fedora Cloud Base as official Fedora Editions. The developers have also included a TEST-FEDORA39 policy that allows users to preview planned changes in Fedora Linux 39, which includes scrapping SHA-1 signatures. You can see the full list of changes in the link below:

The beta of Fedora 37 is available for Workstation, Server, and IoT editions as well as the aforementioned Spins, and Labs releases. The full release of Fedora 37 is expected in October. You can use the links below to download the suitable version for your system. It is a beta version of an upcoming version; so expect to face some bugs.