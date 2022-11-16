Fedora Project introduced the newest version of the operating system, 37, two months after the release of the Beta.

The new version comes with two new official editions: Fedora CoreOS and Fedora Cloud, both of which were actually available in the past.

Fedora Linux 37 officially supports Raspberry Pi 4 devices with accelerated graphics, however, removes the support for ARMv7 devices.

The new version of one of the most popular Linux distributions, Fedora, arrived approximately 2 months after the release of Fedora Linux 37 Beta, and 6 months after the release of Fedora Linux 36. With this release, Fedora Linux operating system has reached its 37th version, coming with many improvements and bug fixes alongside two new editions.

Fedora CoreOS and Fedora Cloud

With the release of the 37th version of the operating system, Fedora Project also introduces Fedora CoreOS as an edition, which provides an automatic update mechanism geared toward hosting container-based workloads. It is actually the successor of the Fedora Atomic Host project, which was retired with Fedora 29. CoreOS is now here to bring atomic updates and easy rollback features for container-based hosting infrastructures.

The second new edition coming with Fedora 37 is Fedora Cloud. This edition is crafted to run in public or private clouds and the AMIs (Amazon Machine Images) will land in AWS Marketplace soon. It is currently available on Fedora’s official website.

Fedora 37 Workstation changes

Fedora Workstation 37 utilizes the latest GNOME 43 desktop environment version, which was released in September of this year. Fedora 37 receives many new features with GNOME 43; so you might want to take a look at our article about this release. The Spins with other purposes and desktop environments have also updated their DEs to the latest versions.

In order to reduce the installation size, Fedora 37 allows users to remove the firefox-langpacks package. Additionally, it runs Linux kernel 6.0.7 under the hood.

Fedora 37 Server changes

To run Fedora Server in virtual machines easily, the operating system now produces a KVM disk image. Like many other Linux distributions, Fedora Server 37 is moving away from SHA-1 signatures for security reasons. Additionally, it deprecates the openssl1.1 package completely; recommending moving on to OpenSSL 3.

It also comes with the TEST-FEDORA39 policy to preview the planned changes in security and cryptography-related features. SELinux autorelabel feature now can run in parallel, enabling much faster fixfiles operations.

Official Raspberry 4 support

Fedora Linux 37 delivers official support for the popular Raspberry 4 devices with accelerated graphics. However, it also drops support for the ARMv7 architecture. The latest release updates the following packages to newer versions:

Phyton 3.11

Golang 1.19

glibc 2.36

LLVM 15

Download Fedora 37

Fedora Linux 36 users can check their Software application to upgrade their systems to Fedora 37. You can also use the following links to download the ISO files for fresh installation: