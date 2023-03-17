The Fedora Project has released the Fedora 38 Beta, with the arrival of the final version expected at the end of April.

Fedora 38 Beta offers several enhancements, including updated programming languages and libraries, new security features, and support for unified kernel images.

Fedora Workstation 38 comes with GNOME 44, which offers improvements such as a new lock screen and an unfiltered display of Flathub applications.

The Fedora Project has announced the release of Fedora 38 Beta, the latest version of the popular Linux distribution. The planned release of Fedora Linux 38 is at the end of April. The community’s demand for security and development advancements seems to be reflected in Fedora Linux 38 Beta.

What’s new in Fedora Linux 38 Beta?

Fedora Linux 38 Beta arrives with many changes and improvements including package updates to their latest versions as well as Linux kernel version 6.2.

Here are some of the Fedora 38 updates and improvements:

GNU Toolchain Update (gcc 13.0, binutils 2.39, glibc 2.37, gdb 12.1)

LLVM 16 (all llvm sub-projects in Fedora Linux updated to version 16).

Ruby 3.2

Added support for unified kernel images to Fedora.

Unfiltered Flathub.

Pyramid 2.0

Xfce-4.18

and more. Users can click here to see the entire list of changes, improvements, and new implements to Fedora Linux 38 Beta.

Fedora Workstation

Fedora 38 Workstation comes with GNOME 44 which is also in beta, with the final release scheduled for the end of March. GNOME 44 offers several notable enhancements, such as a new lock screen, a “background apps” section on the quick menu, and improved accessibility settings. Furthermore, enabling third-party repositories now provides an unfiltered display of applications on Flathub.

New security features

Fedora has also added new security features to protect against buffer overflows by using stricter compiler flags and implementing a Sequoia-based OpenPGP parser in the rpm package manager. The inclusion of frame pointers in official packages also makes Fedora Linux a better platform for developers seeking to improve Linux application performance. Additionally, there are updates to several programming languages and libraries, including Ruby 3.2, gcc 13, LLVM 16, Golang 1.20, PHP 8.2, and more.

Fedora calls for testers

As Fedora 38 Workstation Beta is a pre-release version, users may experience bugs or missing features. To report any issues, users can contact the Fedora QA team via the test mailing list or the #quality channel on Fedora Chat. Common issues are tracked in the “Common Issues” category on Ask Fedora. To report bugs effectively, users can refer to the “how to file a bug” guide for helpful tips.

Download Fedora Linux 38 Beta

You can download this prerelease from the Get Fedora site:

Users can also check out one of the popular variants, including KDE Plasma, Xfce, and other desktop environments, as well as images for ARM devices like the Raspberry Pi:

FAQs about Fedora Linux

What is the latest version of Fedora?

The latest version of Fedora is Fedora 37 and it was released on 15 December 2022.

Can Fedora be used for commercial purposes?

Fedora is a free and open-source operating system that can be used for commercial purposes without any restriction, it is widely adopted by commercial organizations and it is supported by a company that provides enterprise-level support and services.

Is Fedora free?

Yes, users can download and use Fedora without any cost, and also use it for any purpose, including commercial use, without the need of paying any licensing fees. Additionally, Fedora provides a set of tools and features that are designed for enterprise use, and it is also supported by Red Hat which provides enterprise-level support and services, which makes Fedora a reliable and stable choice for businesses and organizations.

Who is the main developer of Fedora?

The Fedora Project is led by a team of developers who are responsible for the overall direction and development of the distribution. The main developer of Fedora is the Fedora Engineering Steering Committee (FESCo) which is responsible for the overall direction and development of the distribution. FESCo is made up of elected representatives from the Fedora community, and they work with other teams such as the Fedora Infrastructure team, the Fedora Quality Assurance team, and the Fedora Release Engineering team to ensure that the distribution is stable, secure, and easy to use.

Is there a community forum or support group for Fedora users?

The Fedora community provides a variety of ways for users to get help and support, including forums and mailing lists. Users can choose the one that they feel more comfortable with and get the support they need.

Can Fedora be installed on a virtual machine ?

Yes, Fedora can be installed on a virtual machine. A virtual machine (VM) allows you to run an operating system within another operating system. This means that you can install Fedora on a virtual machine and run it on top of your current operating system, without the need to replace it or partition your hard drive. To install Fedora on VMWare, you can refer to our article: How to install a Linux Distro on VMware Workstation

How often are updates released for Fedora?

Fedora releases new versions of the operating system every six months, and it provides updates and security patches continuously, which makes it a reliable and secure system for users.