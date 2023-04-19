Fedora Linux 38 is now available for download, one month after the release of the beta version.

38 is now available for download, one month after the release of the beta version. Fedora Linux 38 introduces new Spins; the Budgie desktop environment now has its own Spin in addition to Sway and Phosh Spins.

The newest version of the operating system utilizes the most recent Linux kernel and GNOME desktop environment versions, 6.2 and 44, respectively.

The Fedora Project released the final version of Fedora Linux 38 one month after its beta release and five months after the release of Fedora Linux 37. The new version of the popular Linux distribution introduces even more Spins with different desktop environments. With Fedora 38, the Budgie DE has its own Spin as well, which was first packaged for Fedora Linux 37. Additionally, the Fedora Project introduces Sway Spin for the Sway window manager and Phosh Spin for mobile devices.

Kernel 6.2 and GNOME 44

The new version of Fedora uses the latest kernel version currently available, Linux kernel 6.2, to deliver maximum compatibility with the most recent hardware and up-to-date features. The desktop environment used in Fedora Workstation 38 is GNOME 44, as expected, and it is the latest version of the desktop environment as well. Thus, it includes all of the new features introduced in both Linux kernel 6.2 and GNOME 44.

Fedora Linux 38 also brings some tweaks to the operating system, such as shortening the default timeout from two minutes to 45 seconds when services shut down to turn off the system more quickly. The default package manager, Microdnf, is now being replaced with dnf5 for better performance and less RAM utilization. The minimal architecture level for IBM Z hardware is increased to z13 to deliver new features and better CPU performance.

Package updates

Additionally, key programming language and system library packages are updated with the following versions:

ggc 13

Golang 1.20

LLVM 16

Ruby 3.2

TeXLive 2022

PHP 8.2

You can see the full patch notes here.

Download Fedora Linux 38

Fedora Linux 38 is released as Workstation, Server, IoT, Cloud, and CoreOS editions. You can follow the link below to download the Workstation edition for your daily driver:

Click here to download Fedora Workstation 38

You can also follow the link below to download other Fedora Linux 38 editions:

Click here to download Fedora Linux 38

FAQs about Fedora Linux

What is the latest version of Fedora?

The latest version of Fedora is Fedora 38 and it was released on 17 April 2023.

Can Fedora be used for commercial purposes?

Fedora is a free and open-source operating system that can be used for commercial purposes without any restriction, it is widely adopted by commercial organizations and it is supported by a company that provides enterprise-level support and services.

Is Fedora free?

Yes, users can download and use Fedora without any cost, and also use it for any purpose, including commercial use, without the need of paying any licensing fees. Additionally, Fedora provides a set of tools and features that are designed for enterprise use, and it is also supported by Red Hat which provides enterprise-level support and services, which makes Fedora a reliable and stable choice for businesses and organizations.

Who is the main developer of Fedora?

The Fedora Project is led by a team of developers who are responsible for the overall direction and development of the distribution. The main developer of Fedora is the Fedora Engineering Steering Committee (FESCo) which is responsible for the overall direction and development of the distribution. FESCo is made up of elected representatives from the Fedora community, and they work with other teams such as the Fedora Infrastructure team, the Fedora Quality Assurance team, and the Fedora Release Engineering team to ensure that the distribution is stable, secure, and easy to use.

Is there a community forum or support group for Fedora users?

The Fedora community provides a variety of ways for users to get help and support, including forums and mailing lists. Users can choose the one that they feel more comfortable with and get the support they need.

Can Fedora be installed on a virtual machine ?

Yes, Fedora can be installed on a virtual machine. A virtual machine (VM) allows you to run an operating system within another operating system. This means that you can install Fedora on a virtual machine and run it on top of your current operating system, without the need to replace it or partition your hard drive. To install Fedora on VMWare, you can refer to our article: How to install a Linux Distro on VMware Workstation

How often are updates released for Fedora?

Fedora releases new versions of the operating system every six months, and it provides updates and security patches continuously, which makes it a reliable and secure system for users.