Fedora may drop Robotics, Games, and Security spins with Fedora 37.

The current maintainers of Fedora Robotics, Games, and Security spins do not have time to continue, and Labs maintainers do not respond to pings.

Fedora has asked for support from its community to set up new maintainers to keep Spins and Labs alive.

The program manager at Fedora, Ben Cotton wrote a blog post spilling the news that the current maintainers of Fedora Robotics, Games and Security spins do not have time to continue, and do not respond to pings at all. In order to continue the Spins and Labs projects, Fedora has asked for help from the community to set up new maintainers.

New maintainers are required

The Fedora community maintains the Fedora Spins and Labs. Unfortunately, some projects of them are in an effectively “not maintained” state currently. The maintainer of the Fedora Robotics Spin cannot support maintaining it due to lack of time. And on the Labs side, Fedora games and Fedora Security maintainers did not respond to pings from the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee.

Fedora Spins provides the extra ISO files of the Linux distribution. They mostly deliver a non-standard desktop environment for Fedora distribution. Fedora Spins are offered among Fedora with the i3 tiling window manager, Fedora LXDE Desktop, Fedora Cinnamon, Fedora LXQt, and Fedora MATE-Compiz. Together with Fedora Spins, Fedora Labs are extra spins for different kinds of usage scenarios like Design Suite, Games, Astronomy, Python, Robotics, Security, and Scientific computing.

The contents and configuration of Spins come from kickstart files in the fedora-kickstarts repo. If anyone is interested in becoming a maintainer of Spins or Labs, can communicate on the corresponding ticket.