One of the most popular Linux distributions, Fedora, is planning to change its package manager, again. The distribution’s Yum package manager was abandoned and the DNF package manager was the default for Fedora for a while. Now the developers are about to make the shift to MicroDNF package manager.

MicroDNF is the future

The change will affect Fedora 38, which is set to be released on April 2023

According to the proposal of shifting to MicroDNF, it will provide huge improvements and in some cases, better behavior than DNF. The owners of the proposal also think that MicroDNF will replace DNF in the future and will be accompanied by a new library, libdnf5, and a new DNF daemon. The new library, libdnf5, should be providing a new unified user interface, better modularity, and performance improvements.

The transition will not be the smoothest since some command-line interfaces will need to be changed with MicroDNF and it will require some structural and database reworks. Since the developers are not planning to make this transition in Fedora 37, which will be released in the middle of October this year, they might have plenty of time. Fedora 38 is expected to be released in April 2023.