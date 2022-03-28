One of the most clean-looking Linux distros, Feren OS, has reached the 2022.03 version. The most recent version before the 2022.03 version was released in October 2021. Developers state that there are several reasons behind this delay and one of them is having too few changes to justify it as a new release.

Linux kernel is updated to 5.13

The new release of Feren OS, the Ubuntu-based operating system, comes with KDE Plasma 5.24 desktop environment and it uses Linux kernel 5.13; which is a little bit old version. The developers have added new wallpapers to the system and updated KDE Plasma to 5.245.24. The Theme Colouriser is now abandoned except for Foren OS Classic and leaving the Accent Colors function to the KDE Plasma itself. From now on, the desktop environment will handle it.

The new version brings an Overview button to the desktop layout and the Tablet Mode layout is completely redone. Applications Menu and Feren OS Clock are now rebased to upstream Plasma 5.24 base. The title bar buttons on windows are slightly changed. The Kate text editor is replaced with KWrite as well.

Feren OS users can update their operating system to the latest version by using the Update Manager easily. However, some users might have some issues updating to the latest version due to the expiring keyring of the instances installed before the July 2021 snapshot. If that’s the case, you can use the following commands in order:

wget -qO - https://gitlab.com/feren-os/feren-repositories-focal/raw/master/public.key pkexec apt-key add -

If it says “OK” in your Konsole window after using the commands, you can check for updates again. You can also download the ISO file for a fresh installation of Feren OS 2022.03 by following the link below:

Click here to download Feren OS 2022.03 ISO