Alexander Larsson announced the release of Flatpak 1.12.3, the latest version of the popular open-source Linux app sandboxing and distribution framework. The third maintenance update fixes two critical security updates, including CVE-2021-43860. The flaw allows a malicious repository to send invalid application metadata that hides some app permissions while installing. The other vulnerability can enable “flatpak-builder –mirror-screenshots-url” command to create directories outside of the build directory.

More PulseAudio configurations

The latest release also improves support for more PulseAudio configurations, including the one used in WSL2. Flatpak 1.12.3 provides better handling of updates of extensions that exist in multiple repositories and “Flatpak run –session-bus” now works.

In the latest release, Extra-data downloading can handle compressed content-encodings properly, which fixes checksum verification. Flatpak 1.12.3 can be downloaded from its official GitHub page.

Notable changes:

Extra-data downloading now properly handles compressed content-encodings which fixes checksum verification

Avoid unnecessary policy-kit dialog due to auto-pinning when installing runtimes

Better handling of updates of extensions that exist in multiple repositories

Fixed (initial) installation apps with renamed ids

Support more PulseAudio configuration, including the one used in WSL2

Fixed regression in updates from no-enumerate remotes

We now verify checksums of summary caches, to better handle local file corruption

Improved CLI output for non-terminal targets

Flatpak run –session-bus now works

Fix build with PyParsing >= 3.0.4

Fixed “Since” annotations on FlatpakTransaction signals

bash auto-completion now doesn’t complete on command name aliases

Minor improvements to the search command

Minor improvements to the list command

Minor improvements to the repair command

Add more tests

Updated translations and docs

