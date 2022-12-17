Remote working is a blessing granted to us by the Covid 19 gods, giving us the opportunity of creating the best working environment for ourselves. After creating our dream home-office environment, we can begin working with joy. But something is missing… It is too silent and you can’t just listen to music for 8 hours every day. Here, we have a solution for you.

Storm storming, birds chirping

Blanket, a very simple Flatpak application by a developer named Rafael Mardojai CM, allows users to play ambient sounds in the background while working, relaxing, or even while trying to sleep. Blanket has a variety of sound effects including rain, storm, wind, waves, stream, birds, summer night, train, boat, city, coffee shop, fireplace, pink noise, and white noise.

I know, there are many 10-hour background sounds you can easily find on YouTube to listen to. However, they are not customizable. Blanket’s best feature is the ability to change the volume levels of the individual sound effects. You may want to hear rain less but with a stronger storm effect, while hearing the birds chirping in a coffee shop on a train, weirdly. You can simply adjust them according to your taste and start listening.

Blanket is a very easy-to-use application that can help you get in the mood while working, relaxing, sleeping, or in some other cases. It offers preset saving, running in the background, and running when starting up features as well. You can also add custom sound effects.

Flathub

flatpak install flathub com.rafaelmardojai.Blanket