In this digital age, we face many interfaces on computers, web services, games, phone apps, operating systems, smartwatches, and even some fancy toasters. While designing those interfaces seems to be very straightforward, designers need to consider many variables when working on them. Today, we are introducing a little Flatpak application to help the designers.

Readable or unreadable

Contrast is a super simple application that expects users to choose two colors to evaluate their contrast to each other. The application can make some simple comments about the colors chosen for their readability. The color code on the left side is the background color, the right one is the text.

While it is possible to use simple color hex codes to find out their readability score, Contrast also allows users to choose the color from anywhere on the screen, thanks to its color picker tool. At the bottom bar and in the “Contrast Ratio” section, you can see the score.

Having own design issues

The only downside (or bug) of Contrast is its interface can completely disappear if you choose the same colors for both of the color boxes or can become unreadable if you choose really close colors; avoid doing so.

Flatpak

flatpak install flathub org.gnome.design.Contrast