With social media channels’ popularity, almost everyone needs to edit some images at some point, even for creating memes. Or just draw a simple circle on the image to show your colleague where he/she exactly needs to look at. While there are many Swiss knife-like, highly capable image editors like GIMP or Krita, they are generally inconvenient for basic operations.

Basic editors for basic editing

For basic processes on the image, using a basic-level image editor is the best way to go. This week’s Flatpak application Drawing is exactly one of them. It has a very simple interface with the canvas at the center, some tools on the left, and the tools’ options and color selection at the bottom. You will only find the basic menu items at the top bar such as Open, New Image, Undo, Save, and Options.

Drawing supports JPG and BMP image file types as well as PNG images with transparency. It can save PNG files by preserving their transparency. Drawing can perform resizes, crops, image rotations, filtering applications, putting text, simple drawings with various tools, and some additional actions through its simple interface.

Flatpak

flatpak install flathub com.github.maoschanz.drawing