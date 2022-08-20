We are in a day in which every application pushes its boundaries to gather additional data about its users. Because of this, controlling applications’ permissions is pretty important, especially on mobile operating system applications. In Linux, it is possible to shape your installed applications even further. However, it is not so easy to do.

Managing the permissions

Flatseal is a permissions manager for Flatpak applications for Linux-based operating systems. It is a simple application: you select the application you want to manage its permissions from the left side of the interface, then see all of the permissions to easily turn them on or off. There are many permissions to configure, including Bluetooth, GPU acceleration, virtualization, audio server handling, inter-process communications, and many, many more.

The only downside of the application is that it is limited to handling Flatpak applications. It does not show any of the remaining applications in your system. Still, if you are using some Flatpak apps, you might find Flatseal useful to easily manage their permissions.

Flatpak

flatpak install flathub com.github.tchx84.Flatseal