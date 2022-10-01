Currently, there are too many video formats that may or may not work on target players and devices. Additionally, the size of the files could change depending on the formats. In both cases, converting the video files is a good solution. And we have one of the most popular video conversion tools, HandBrake, available in Flathub.

A great video conversion tool

HandBrake is a great video converter that delivers many options to choose from, yet still, manages to be as simple as possible. You can easily open your source file in HandBrake, select the target device, and start converting immediately on its main interface. However, it also allows you to fine-tune your export; gives you options to export as Matroska, MPEG4, and WebM files.

For fine-tuning, you can look at the other tabs. Dimensions, Filters, Video, Audio, Subtitles, Chapters, and Tags tabs are grating the additional options, most of which you will never need to touch.

The Dimensions and Video sections are the most important ones. The dimensions section allows users to change the dimensions of the video with cropping and upscaling options in addition to a horizontal flipping option. It also gives the option to fill the remaining pixels with color when the user decides to go for a different aspect ratio other than the final video.

The Video section grants the encoder options, including H.264, (8, 10 bits), H.265 (8, 10, 12 bits), MPEG-4, MPEG-2, VP8, VP9, and Theora. Here, we can change the framerate (up to 120 FPS) as well as the bitrate too.

HandBrake is a must-have, multi-thread video conversion tool if you occasionally need to convert videos on your system.

Flatpak

flatpak install flathub fr.handbrake.ghb