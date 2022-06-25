It looks like people embraced multi-monitor setups quicker than the developers of the operating systems expected, there are still many possible functionalities missing; even on Microsoft’s latest pupil, Windows 11. Thankfully HydraPaper is here to fill one of those gaps.

Filling the gaps, with blur

HydraPaper is a tiny but handy wallpaper manager that allows the users set wallpapers for each screen separately. It has a simple interface that shows the images in the folders that the user manually added and the possible actions with those images. HydraPaper allows the users set their wallpapers in three different ways in case their aspect ratio does not match the monitors’: Zoom, Center, and Fit. The Center and Fit options has also the capability of filling the remaining black bars with a blurred version of your image choice, which makes it less awkward looking.

The wallpaper manager has a Favorites tab in addition to an option for setting the wallpapers for dark and light themes separately. HydraPaper can cycle the wallpapers randomly as well. HydraPaper is a great tool if you prefer changing wallpapers rapidly, even if you don’t have a multi-monitor setup.

Flatpak

flatpak install flathub org.gabmus.hydrapaper