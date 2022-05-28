Comparing two images is sometimes needed; especially while trying to find the sweet spot for the compression of the images on your website. The compression levels cause such minimal changes in quality, you generally end up getting closer to the monitor to see them. Thankfully, we have a tool named Identity for easier and better image comparison.

Compare visuals with no hassle

Identity is a super-simple tool that allows comparing two images or videos. You need to input two image or video files, then you can easily compare them. The images and the videos are placed on the Identity window with the same pixels.

You can easily zoom in up to 1000% by CTRL + scroll wheel and change the zoomed area location by the scroll bars for vertical and horizontal movement. Rotating the scroll wheel on the mouse makes you move up and down, however, there is no easy way to slide the zoomed-in images other than using the scroll bars, like Photoshop’s Space + Left Click.

Video comparisons gain additional capabilities such as synced and frame-by-frame playing, making it easier to compare two files. Identity makes comparations for both images and videos much easier.

Flathub

flatpak install flathub org.gnome.gitlab.YaLTeR.Identity