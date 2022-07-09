Video editing is a complicated process on the technical side. This complication might cause stability issues in software; especially on the free ones. Instability of video editing software is not an acceptable thing for a video editor; because if it fails to render the video, that means all the work you have done is lost. Kdenlive seems to be a good choice when it comes to video editing on Linux.

Developed by the KDE community

As its name suggests, Kdenlive is a video editing program that is being developed by the KDE community. It has a quite similar interface to other well-known video editing software such as Adobe Premiere. You have the timeline at the bottom, you have the video preview section on the top, and all of the modules can be placed anywhere; allowing users to customize the interface and the shortcuts for their preferences.

Kdenlive is a very capable video editor that supports almost all video and audio formats. It can even render videos in WebM format and VP8 / VP9 codecs by default. It has many, many customization options which you’ll miss almost nothing if you transition from Adobe Premiere. Kdenlive can automatically backup your projects in case of any possible problems, and it works with a lower version of the clip for the sake of performance.

Kdenlive is a high-quality video editing software that you’ll feel familiar with while using. It is a cross-platform solution as well; however, users state that the Windows version is not as stable as the Linux one.

Flatpak

flatpak install flathub org.kde.kdenlive