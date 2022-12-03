While having access to most of the games in the Steam library is a great thing, thanks to Valve’s Proton, being able to access older games that are no longer available in any of the stores is a “must-have” thing for retro gamers. While it is already achievable, thanks to emulator software available on every operating system, Lutris stands as an all-in-one gaming software.

All of your games in one app

Lutris is a highly popular gaming application that combines all of the games in the game stores in one application, just like GOG 2.0 tried to do so. In addition to game stores, Lutris supports “Runners”, the plugins that make your games able to run on your system. Those runners include Wine and Proton for Linux users, and they enable users to run Windows-based games in Linux. In addition to Windows games, users can easily install emulators through the same interface to run game ROM files of related consoles.

Lutris supports local games, GOG, Humble Bundle, Epic Games Store, Origin, Ubisoft Connect, Amazon Prime Gaming, and Steam as game sources. The Runners, on the other hand, has many options that enable users to play 3DS, PSX, Game Cube, and many more consoles’ games. Lutris is a great application that puts all the games together on your Linux system and should be used by every gamer that prefers Linux.

Flatpak

flatpak install flathub net.lutris.Lutris