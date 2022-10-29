There are many solutions for recording screens on Windows or Linux-based systems, such as OBS Studio. However, most of them tend to offer way too many options and features that may end up just confusing non-advanced users; we have a solution for those users.

Simple and focused tool

Peek is a very focused and simple screen recording tool that is specialized in recording specific areas on the screen. The application starts with a resizable and transparent window; simply by resizing it, users can select the area where it will record. It also shows the exact resolution that it covers while it is being resized. After adjusting the transparent window, pressing the Record button at the top is enough to start the recording process.

Peek can record in 4 formats: GIF, APNG, WebM, and MP4, but without sound from any sources, including the system itself. It offers quality, framerate, and resolution downsampling options for output file optimization. The framerate can go as low as 1 FPS and up to 60 FPS.

Peek is a great solution for screen recording, especially for quick bug reports or explanations.

Peek

flatpak install flathub com.uploadedlobster.peek