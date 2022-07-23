Torrent technology goes way back to the early 2000s. Even though this file-sharing technology often recalls “illegal downloading” it is also being widely used by many legal sources; especially Linux distributions. There are very well-known torrent clients such as uTorrent and BitTorrent, however, those are infected with ads and not so trustworthy since they are commercial products. qBittorrent on the other hand is an open-source project as an alternative for those torrent clients.

Every feature you need is here

qBittorrent is a very clean and capable torrent client software. It delivers all of the features that other torrent clients do and does it for free and without ads as well, because of the nature of open-source projects. It has a nice interface that imitates other torrent clients’ interfaces; so you will easily be familiar with it.

qBittorrent can also take the necessary actions when the downloads are complete such as shutting down the system or hibernating it. These options can be found under the Tools menu. The client software offers Web UI options as well for remotely taking actions for torrents that are currently being downloaded.

qBittorrent is a very capable yet free torrent client which embraces the fundamentals of open-source projects. We recommend giving it a shot to every torrent user on every platform.

Flatpak

flatpak install flathub org.qbittorrent.qBittorrent