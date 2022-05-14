When transitioning from one operating system to another, finding the same software is always an issue. Things are even worse for creative software since they are often complicated and hard to replace. However, there is some nice software that you might not have discovered yet. For video editing, Shotcut can be one of them.

Clean interface

Shotcut is a free and open-source video editing software that might be useful. It has a pretty nice and clean interface that users can easily switch between focused interfaces such as color fixing, audio editing, and cutting the video. All of those options bring the appropriate interface elements to the bottom and right sides of the window.

Shotcut can utilize OpenGL for performance, and the Software rendering method through Mesa as well. Preview Scaling options are also handy when the systems’ hardware struggles to navigate through the timeline smoothly. Shotcut comes with integrated FFmpeg; users will not have to deal with codecs. It delivers many video effects, including blend mode; however, they are not categorized and you might have some difficulties finding the one you need.

Shotcut is powerful enough to deliver what most video editors need. But it might not be sufficient for more complicated tasks. Still, you should try it.

Flatpak

flatpak install flathub org.shotcut.Shotcut