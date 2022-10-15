Slow-motion videos are not a necessity and artificially slowed videos are not useful for professional use cases. However, having an option to slow down your existing videos might be fun. And in some cases, it might be useful as well.

Generating frames between actual frames

slowmoVideo is a handy video-slowing application that offers a variety of options. It actually simply generates image frames between the actual video frames, just like the TVs do with their motion-smoothing technologies. However, slowmoVideo uses those extra frames to smoothen the slow-motion video flow; not to make 30 fps videos look like 60 fps.

With slowmoVideo, users can create very detailed video speed adjustments; thanks to its graphic-based interface. Those speed adjustments can include curvatures, which means smoother transitions between different speeds.

Before proceeding to render the video, users will see the detailed Rendering Settings interface that allows detailed configuration of the output FPS, Optical Flow algorithm, and optional motion blur.

You can see an example video created by slowmoVideo below:

Flatpak

flatpak install flathub net.granjow.slowmovideo