Private communication in our era is a bit tricky issue. Currently, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and iMessage are dominating the communications. However, while Apple does its best for privacy in its applications, Meta-owned applications have always been questionable in this case. Telegram is one of the communication platforms that can deliver what WhatsApp can while keeping privacy as its highest priority.

Full feature desktop app

Telegram Desktop is the desktop version of the platform, like WhatsApp desktop. Telegram Desktop is a strong and highly customizable application; unlike other platforms, it delivers almost all of the features and settings of its mobile app. While you can configure Telegram Desktop as you wish, it can also match the light / dark theme settings of your Linux distribution with a single click.

All of the Telegram’s components are open-source; except the server-side. It delivers end-to-end encryption for media and files in addition to text-based messages. Overall, Telegram is a pretty nice communication app with nice security measures and a full-fledged Linux desktop app.

Flatpak

sudo flatpak install flathub org.telegram.desktop