While the tech world is pushing us toward using cloud services, some of us still prefer to keep the files on local hardware; sometimes just because of the internet connection speeds. While this approach comes with some risks, regularly backing up the important files could at least mitigate it a bit.

Encrypts and compresses

Vorta is a backup software that can automatically handle the backups as well as encrypt them. It can also compress the files with the LZ4, Zstandard Level 3, Zstandard Level 8, ZLIB Level 6, and LZMA Level 6 as well as not compressing the files at all.

Vorta can also back up your files and send them to an online domain or another device in the same network. It can perform scheduled and periodic backups, and it can perform this at startup and wakeup in case it misses because the system was shut down or asleep.

Vorta is actually a GUI for the Borg Backup software, which normally runs in the terminal interface. It can run Shell commands before and after backup processes, which opens the door for several possibilities and integrations.

Flatpak

flatpak install flathub com.borgbase.Vorta