Transferring files between devices somehow is still a hassle due to the never-ending attempts of cybercriminals. We just can’t make it very simple, yet. However, there are some applications around to make it easier. And Warp is one of the best of them.

One code, that’s all

Warp is a super-simple application that allows users to transfer files between devices. The sender simply selects files to send to the receiver, then sends the code that appears on its interface to him/her. As the person on the receiving device enters the code, the transfer begins. It is that simple.

The GTK4-based application is clever enough to completely ignore the cloud-based service if it notices that the both receiver and sender are in the same local network. When it notices, the transfer begins through the local area network, and of course, it should be way faster than your internet upload speed. However, this trick relies on the Magic Wormhole protocol; which means the sender’s device must be connected to the internet.

The codes generated for sending files also consist of random words; which means you can simply tell the words to the receiving person on the phone and he/she will have no issue while writing it. Warp is a very innovative file transferring software that will make Linux users’ day. Sadly, it is not available for Windows, yet.

Flatpak

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Warp