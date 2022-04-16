Sharing files among the devices on the same network is still a big problem, somehow. People have had many issues while connecting Windows-based computers for years; now it has its own solution to easily send and receive files. However, file transfer between different operating systems is still a hassle. This week’s Flatpak app, Warpinator, seems to be the solution to this problem.

Send files over the local network

Warpinator is a very simple application with a very simple interface that allows showing other devices that has Warpinator installed, and sending files to them. When two devices in the same local network run the app, they will see each other in its basic interface. Users will just need to select the target device and choose the file to send. With the approval from the target device, it immediately sends the selected file.

One of the biggest issues in today’s software, having to be connected to the internet every single second, does not apply to Warpinator. This app does not require an internet connection; being in the same local network is the only requirement. After its big success in the Linux Mint operating system, contributors have decided to port the application to other platforms, including Android, Windows, and iOS (Beta). You can follow the links below to install the application on non-Linux platforms, or use the Terminal command to install the Flatpak package to your Linux system:

Flatpak

flatpak install flathub org.x.Warpinator