Keeping all the passwords is becoming more difficult every day. People tend to use a lot of different services that require an account to log in. Even the most unrelated services that shouldn’t be requiring an online connection might ask for an account. That’s why we have a lot of passwords to remember.

Secure password organization

Bitwarden is a password management application with a simple interface. It is a cross-platform application, so you can use your passwords across any of your devices, including mobiles. The passwords and other data get encrypted with AES-256 bit encryption, salted hashing, and PBKDF2 SHA-256. It also allows securely saving identities, credit cards, and notes.

Such applications are pretty useful in three ways:

You don’t need to remember any of your passwords; so you can choose the most complicated and secure passwords without hesitating.

You keep them safe.

You don’t confuse your passwords with each other.

You can use the following terminal commands to install:

Flatpak

flatpak install flathub com.bitwarden.desktop

Snap

sudo snap install bitwarden