Screen recording is somewhat essential for a variety of areas. First of all, you might want to create useful how-to videos for publishing on YouTube. It might also be needed when facing an unusual problem on Linux, to ask tech guys that have a better experience.

A very simple tool for a simple task

Blue Recorder is a simple tool with only one window; having all the elements on one single user interface. It is an easy-to-use application. It has a Record button at the top left that starts the recording. Users can choose where the file will be recorded as well as its name. It also supports a variety of video formats, most interestingly MKV.

It can work for recording both a selected area on your screen or a selected window. Blue Recorder can capture the mouse cursor, and it can also follow in a classic zoomed-in style. Frame count per second can be changed up to 200.

Users can also select the sound input source which is useful for recording only the sound on PC, microphone sound alone, or both at the same time.

You can use the following terminal commands to install:

Flatpak

flatpak install flathub sa.sy.bluerecorder

Snap

sudo snap install blue-recorder