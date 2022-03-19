Screen capturing and/or live streaming the screen has become essential for some of the job branches nowadays, especially while more and more people are transitioning into remote-working. We have already shared a screen capturing app at the end of February, Blue Recorder. However, if you need a more detailed screen recorder with an almost infinite amount of options, OBS Studio is the way to go.

Highly customizable

OBS Studio is a very popular application for YouTube content creators and Twitch streamers. The application can either record your screen or live-stream it to popular streaming services. In addition, it allows both at the same time. It has a very wide features and settings catalog.

OBS Studio supports almost any kind of hardware, including Nvidia’s newest hardware decoders. The users can select the bitrate, type of bitrate control, type of streaming, the codec of recording, file type of recording, its hardware-demand/quality balance, and much more.

Your imagination is the limit for your layout

The most impactful feature of OBS Studio is the ability to customize the screen in an Adobe-Premiere-like layer system. You can put either static or dynamic elements to your recording/streaming output, including additional videos, text files, web pages, APIs, and more. Users also can put several parts of their screens or applications to OBS Studio’s output at once, showing the audience the critical parts without unnecessary distractions.

OBS Studio is an incredibly customizable and stable screen recording and live streaming application that we can easily recommend to anyone who is into YouTube and Twitch things.

Flatpak

flatpak install flathub com.obsproject.Studio

Snap

sudo snap install obs-studio