While changing wallpaper often refreshes the look of the operating systems, we generally tend to get used to them and forget to change. Looking for new wallpapers from several sources also is time-consuming. The WallpaperDownloader app is here and ready to download for handling this very-important task.

A very simple interface

The WallpaperDownloader app has a simple interface that consists of 5 main tabs. In the first tab, Providers, you should activate some of the sources to harvest wallpapers from. Then you can define some keywords, such as “Sky” as we did, to narrow your wallpaper collection. Excluding keywords is also possible with the Avoid section. Then, choose the resolution you want to download.

The Changer tab allows users to set automatic change the wallpaper in a defined frequency. You can also include additional directories on your PC for manually-added wallpapers. Finally, there is the Wallpapers tab to check the downloaded wallpapers and manually set them, if you want to.

Having wallpaper changed frequently without any hassle might be refreshing for some people who spend hours in front of the screen.

How to install WallpaperDownloader?

Flathub

flatpak install flathub es.estoes.wallpaperDownloader

Snap

sudo snap install wallpaperdownloader