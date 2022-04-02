One of the weak points of the Linux operating system is the lack of the widely-popular official Microsoft Office software. Some workarounds are possible to get MS Office working on Linux, and most people are using its open-source alternative LibreOffice as well. But we want to share another alternative for your office-focused tools: WPS Office.

A nice alternative for MS Office and LibreOffice

WPS Office is a lightweight, cross-platform office solution that consists of three components: Writer, Presentation, and Spreadsheets. Those components are pretty similar to Microsoft’s Word, Powerpoint, and Excel respectively, as expected. All of those applications are compatible with the latest Microsoft Office file formats.

All of the components come with a very familiar interface with other office tools as well as Microsoft Office software. Things are easy to find and reach via the top menu. Although the visual styling of the menus, icons, and other things in the interface are not looking as nice as other alternatives if you really care about it.

If you are looking for an alternative to LibreOffice on Linux, we recommend you to have a look at WPS Office.

How to install WPS Office?

Flathub

flatpak install flathub com.wps.Office

Snap

sudo snap install wps-office-multilang