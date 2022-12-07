FreeBSD developers have announced the release of version 12.4 of the popular Unix-like operating system.

FreeBSD 12.4 is released approximately one year after the release of v12.3, and six months after the release of v13.1.

The latest release of the operating system brings many package updates including the ENA kernel driver, OpenSSL, and OpenSSH.

FreeBSD, one of the ultra-lightweight operating systems, and is popular among network services, has received a new maintenance update for its 12 series approximately one year after the release of version 12.3. Earlier this year, version 13.1 was also released. FreeBSD 12.4 comes with various bug fixes and improvements in the operating system.

Many package updates

FreeBSD 12.4 updates the Elastic Network Family kernel driver to version 2.6.1. OpenSSL and OpenSSH were also updated to version 1.1.1q. and 9.1p1, respectively. You can see the remaining noticeable changes in FreeBSD 12.4 below:

The if_epair(4) driver now allows multiple cores to be used to process traffic to improve performance.

The unbound(8) utility has been updated to version 1.16.3.

The telnetd(8) daemon has been deprecated.

The tcpdump(1) utility now allows users to set a number of rules which will be exposed as part of the pflog header.

The LLVM toolchain suite has been updated to version 13.0.0.

The dma(8) utility has been updated to snapshot 2022-01-27.

The file(1) utility has been updated to version 5.43.

The libarchive(3) library has been updated to version 3.6.0.

If you want to see the full changelog of version 12.4, you can check the official FreeBSD page.

FreeBSD offers many image formats, versions, and installation methods including DVD and memory stick (disc1) versions, in addition to some boot-only and minimal versions as well. FreeBSD 12.4 is also available for ARM and in Amazon Marketplace. You can follow the link below to download a suitable FreeBSD 12.4 image for your system:

Click here to download FreeBSD 12.4