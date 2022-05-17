The FreeBSD team announced the general availability of FreeBSD 13.1-RELEASE. The latest stable release comes with UEFI boot improvements for AMD64. FreeBSD 13.1 also offers support for freebsd-update. It allows users to create automated snapshots of the boot environment. FreeBSD 13.1 also includes various hardware driver improvements, including the Intel WiFi driver better than prior releases.

Highlights

The FreeBSD Release Engineering Team also stated that the release is dedicated to Bill Jolitz, co-creator of 386BSD, which formed the basis of FreeBSD 1.0. Some of the highlights:

OpenSSH has been updated to version v8.8p1.

OpenSSL has been updated to version 1.1.1o.

The use of FIDO/U2F hardware authenticators has been enabled in ssh, using the new public key types ecdsa-sk and ed25519-sk, along with corresponding certificate types.

The icedriver has been updated to 1.34.2-k, adding firmware logging and initial DCB support.

The iwlwifi driver along with a LinuxKPI 802.11 compatibility layer was added to supplement iwm for newer Intel Wireless chipsets.

ZFS has been upgraded to OpenZFS release 2.1.4.

EC2 images are now built by default to boot using UEFI instead of legacy BIOS.

Download FreeBSD 13.1

FreeBSD 13.1-RELEASE is now available for the amd64, i386, powerpc, powerpc64, powerpc64le, powerpcspe, armv6, armv7, aarch64, and riscv64 architectures. FreeBSD 13.1-RELEASE can be installed from bootable ISO images or over the network. Some architectures also support installing from a USB memory stick.

The latest stable release can be downloaded from the official website.