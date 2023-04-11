The FreeBSD team has announced the release of a new maintenance version for the 13 series of the lightweight operating system.

The latest version of FreeBSD brings many package updates alongside a couple of general improvements, such as enabling ASLR by default for 64-bit executables.

With the new update, the BSD hypervisor (bhyve) now supports more than 16 virtual CPUs on a single guest.

The lightweight operating system, which the networking service providers widely use, has received a new update for its 13 series, almost one full year after the release of FreeBSD 13.1. FreeBSD 13.2 brings mostly package updates to the operating system in addition to a few improvements.

ASLR is enabled by default

BSD hypervisor, bhyve, is updated to support more than 16 vCPUs in a single guest system. Additionally, ASLR (Address Space Layout Randomization) is now enabled for 64-bit executable files by default. The new update also allows users to take snapshots on the UFS filesystem while running with journaled soft updates.

The remaining highlights of the FreeBSD 13.2 release can be seen below:

OpenSSH has been updated to version 9.2p1

OpenSSL has been updated to version 1.1.1t

ZFS has been upgraded to OpenZFS release 2.1.9

The kernel wg(4) WireGuard driver is now available

The kernel netlink(4) network configuration protocol is now available

You can see the full patch notes by following the link below:

Click here to see full release notes of FreeBSD 13.2

FreeBSD 13.2 is now available for download for amd64, i386, powerpc64, powerpc64le, powerpcspe, armv6, armv7, aarch64, anbd riscv64 CPU architectures. You can follow the link below to download the suitable image file for your system:

Click here to download FreeBSD 13.2