The enterprise and open source technology organization PC/OpenSystems LLC released a new version of its Freespire Linux distribution. The distribution is a full-featured desktop OS that includes all of the applications and resources of the Ubuntu repositories available. The 8.0 version is developed by the PC/OpenSystems LLC FOSS development team while the new features were determined by the users.

Users asked for Google services

Freespire 8.0 update includes system enhancements and security fixes as expected. Additionally, the distribution comes with the most requested Google services such as Calendar, Docs, and Gmail. The team points that the core of the OS has not changed at all. There is no vendor-specific software pre-installed aside from Google Chrome version 96.

The new version supports a greater variety of hardware while fixing kernel bugs. Non-UEFI and secure boot systems upgraded as well as Xfce 4.16, X11 and Samba. The full list of software included in Freespire 8.0 can be seen below:

XFCE Desktop 4.16

Kernel 5.4.0-91 LTS

Google Chrome 96

Ice SSB

Kpatience

Dreamchess

Gmail

Google Docs

Google Drive

Google Calendar

Google Translate

Google News

Kolourpaint

Video Player

Rhythmbox

While PC/OpenSystems LCC offers free download options for Freespire 8.0, it is also possible to buy a physical copy such as a USB drive, SD card, or microSD card in case of limited bandwidth.

You can download Freespire 8.0 here

