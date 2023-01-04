Fwupd is a program that helps programs like browsers and email clients update their own software on your computer. Although designed for desktops, it can also be used on phones.

The latest release, fwupd 1.8.9 includes some new features as well as a couple of bug fixes. Updates can be installed either through a command line tool or through a graphical package manager such as GNOME .

. Several Linux distributions use fwupd, including but not limited to Arch, Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, OpenSUSE.

Fwupd is an open-source daemon for managing the installation of firmware updates on Linux-based systems, developed by GNOME maintainer Richard Hughes. Fwupd 1.8.9 has been released as the latest version of the firmware update solution for Linux systems. It is designed primarily for servicing the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) firmware on supported devices via EFI System Resource Table (ESRT) and UEFI Capsule, which is supported in Linux kernel 4.2 and later.

New features and bug fixes implemented

The release adds the following features:

Add an interactive request for re-inserting the USB cable

Add SHA384 support for TPM hashes

Add X-FingerprintReader, X-GraphicsTablet, X-Dock, and X-UsbDock categories

Allow specifying OR parent requirements in metadata

This release fixes the following bugs:

Add the fwupd version to the HSI result if the chassis is invalid

Allow getting the ESP when there is a block device with no filesystem

Allow reinstalling on devices with only-version-upgrade set

Do not require the TPM event log to have all reconstructions

Fix a tiny memory leak when parsing signed reports

Ignore failure to mount the ESP if unsupported

Never allow using SHA-1 for checksum validation

Return a more useful error if USB recovery failed

Skip the fwupdx64.efi BootXXXX entry when measuring system integrity

Speed up daemon startup using prepared XPath queries

Suggest to turn on ThunderboltAccess for Lenovo systems

Use better defaults if the config file is missing

This release adds support for the following hardware:

More Solidigm NVMe devices

devices More Synaptics Cape devices

More Synaptics Prometheus devices

Most Texas Instruments USB-4 docks

Scaler support for Wacom USB devices

Several new Wistron USB-C docks

You can access the GitHub release here.