Garuda’s developer team proudly announced the arrival of the Garuda “Raptor”, the latest release to the series, which comes with lots of fixes and quality-of-life improvements.

Garuda “Raptor” includes an enhanced garuda-update, Dracut as the preferred initramfs tool, a tidy Qt interface for the setup assistant, and more.

The dr460nized edition’s former reliance on Latte-Dock features has been replaced with standardized Plasma panels as it has been discontinued.

Garuda‘s developer team announced the arrival of Garuda “Raptor” this month. Garuda Linux is an Arch Linux-based distribution that is known for its sleek and personalized appearance, especially with the dragonized editions. It is both preferred by Linux gamers and casual users as it has many editions for specific types of users as well as desktop environments selected accordingly.

What is new?

Garuda “Raptor” comes with an improved garuda-update and Dracut as the initramfs tool of choice as well as a clean Qt interface for the setup assistant.

The Latte-Dock features that the dr460nized edition previously depended on have been replaced with standardized Plasma panels because they have been discontinued. This change has brought some appearance changes such as losing features like top bar colors and transparency. The developers strongly advise transitioning to Plasma panels as soon as possible since future instability and flaws brought on by Latte-Dock seem inevitable.

New Qt interface for the setup assistant

The setup assistant has been redesigned in C++/Qt to better user experience, with the introduction of actual tabs in place of several prompts. Aside from that, there are new packages to install, and support for detecting Nvidia cards has been added.

Garuda Update 4.0

With garuda-update introduced, many problems caused by the unstable nature of the rolling release mechanism that Arch uses have been resolved, such as being able to show a changelog in case of applied hotfixes.

Dracut as initramfs generator

Dracut, which was first developed by Red Hat 3, aims to reduce hardcoding and the time required to convert to the real filesystem. Garuda Linux uses Dracut to build the initramfs as of this release.

To see the entire changelog, you can click here.

Download Garuda Linux “Raptor”

You can find the newest Garuda Raptor wallpaper “Malefor” here.